Bids soon to open for Hannibal’s Feztival of Trees

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Set up for the 4th annual Feztival of Trees in Hannibal is officially underway.

Starting this weekend, the O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite of Hannibal will be displaying eleven decorated trees, complete with gifts under each tree.

Bids will be available Dec. 1 and in the form of $1 raffle tickets can be purchased and one ticket will be drawn as a winner for each tree.

Proceeds from this event will assist in providing scholarships for pediatric speech therapy patients at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.

Admission is $2.00 per person for ages thirteen and up. Children twelve and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Hours of Operation:

Friday, Dec. 1 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

