Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

180 West Second Street in Dallas City
Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois
Aaron Gallaher
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150,000 worth of damages
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage
Burglary
Fort Madison police investigate another burglary
Keokuk house fire causes extensive damage

Latest News

Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
In new challenge to indictment, Trump’s lawyers argue he had good basis to question election results