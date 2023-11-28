Fatal single vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pittsfield man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois, according to the Pike County Sheriff.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported Tuesday that 36-year-old Michael Knight was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on County Highway 7.

Greenwood stated the crash is being investigated.

The Spring Creek Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

