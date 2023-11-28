Fatal single vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pittsfield man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois, according to the Pike County Sheriff.

Sheriff David Greenwood reported Tuesday that 36-year-old Michael Knight was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash on County Highway 7.

Greenwood stated the crash is being investigated.

The Spring Creek Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

180 West Second Street in Dallas City
Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois
Aaron Gallaher
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150,000 worth of damages
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage
Burglary
Fort Madison police investigate another burglary
Keokuk house fire causes extensive damage

Latest News

Set up for the 4th annual Feztival of Trees in Hannibal is officially underway.
Bids soon to open for Hannibal’s Feztival of Trees
Planet Fitness in Quincy is open in the former County Market
Quincy welcomes Planet Fitness to boost economic activity
WGEM News Today
Hannibal Regional Health gets apprenticeship program grant
WGEM News Today
Keokuk house fire causes extensive damage