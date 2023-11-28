Gov. Pritzker honors 48 ‘Illinois Made’ unique small businesses

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Forty-eight small businesses across Illinois joined an elite club Tuesday. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the newest inductees to the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made program.

The program honors small businesses for their authentic experiences and innovative products.

Honorees include distilleries, breweries, handmade artisan candle makers, u-pick farms and more.

“The Illinois Made program selects a group of the most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences that each of them offer,” Pritzker said.

“The Illinois Made program represents the intersection between tourism and commerce. Our ‘makers’ offer one-of-a-kind experiences and products that can only be found in Illinois. They serve as both pillars of their community and a draw for tourists,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards.

She said the Illinois Office of Tourism will feature the newest honorees in this year’s Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide. They’ll also be included on road-trip itineraries, video spots highlighting them and more.

As we approach the holidays, Pritzker said these unique small businesses prove there’s plenty to find in Illinois.

“It’s an investment in our communities and an affirmation of what we all know to be true. Illinoisans make some of the greatest products in the entire world,” he said.

Pritzker also highlighted steps his administration has taken to help small businesses. This includes $25 million in grants recently announced to help small businesses started during the pandemic. It, along with other investments, including the more than $100 million to rebuild downtown areas across the state, are helping Illinois flourish.

“With these efforts and many others, Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business and it’s the perfect place for businesses, big and small, to call home,” Pritzker said.

Started in 2016, the Illinois Made program has honored 276 small businesses since its inception.

