Deaths:

Blaine Darwin Thomas, age 73, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 21 at Beloved Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Steve (Kebe) Richard Phillips, age 62, of Canton, MO, died on Nov. 26 in his home.

Births:

Ryan Large and Cherokee Southerd of Macomb, IL, welcomed a girl.

Jacob Wilson and Anna Wilson of Mt. Sterling welcomed a boy.

