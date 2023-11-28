Illinois hunters harvest more than 53K deer first weekend of firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 53,348 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season between Nov. 17-19, according to a report Monday from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

That’s compared to 52,354 deer during the first firearm weekend last year.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8 through Dec. 10

late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28 through Dec. 31 and Jan. 12-14; and

archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

Visit the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website for details about deer hunting in Illinois.

A table provided by IDNR of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2023 season and comparable totals for 2021 and 2022 can be found below.

