Keokuk housefire causes extensive damage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Keokuk firefighters say they responded to a housefire at 211 North 8th Street Monday night, just up the street from George Washington Elementary School.

When they arrived on scene at 8:23 p.m., flames were visible in an upstairs window, and all residents were out of the building. It took about three hours to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries, but the building suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

