Keokuk woman faces arson charge after Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Keokuk woman has been charged with First Degree Arson after police said she allegedly started a fire that caused substantial damage to a Waterloo home last month.

In a criminal complaint, Waterloo police said they found a fire in the 500 block of East 2nd Street on Oct. 1 at around 2:41 a.m.

Police said motion activated surveillance camera video shows 38-year-old Kristen Golliher walking up to the house. No fire was visible at the time, but after she walked behind the home a fire became visible in the background.

A trash can behind the home was set on fire, and the fire spread to the house and garage, causing substantial damage, according to investigators.

Police added that the video shows Golliher smoking a cigarette at that location while the fire is burning in the background.

In interviews with police, Golliher denied starting the fire and being at the home when the fire occurred.

The criminal complaint says Golliher knows the victim and knows he lives at the home that was damaged, but Golliher did not try to notify anyone in the home about the fire, nor did she call emergency services.

