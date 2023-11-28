Official Christmas tree arrives at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, as the official state Christmas tree arrived in the capital city on Monday.

The 30-foot spruce was donated by a family in Boone County and had to be delivered by truck. It’s one of three Norway spruce trees that will be displayed inside and outside of the mansion.

The official tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.

