Official Christmas tree arrives at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

The official tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.
By Joe McLean (WGEM)
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion, as the official state Christmas tree arrived in the capital city on Monday.

The 30-foot spruce was donated by a family in Boone County and had to be delivered by truck. It’s one of three Norway spruce trees that will be displayed inside and outside of the mansion.

