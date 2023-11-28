Police release surveillance images of Fort Madison burglary suspect

FORT MADISON, Iowa (WGEM) - Fort Madison Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in a burglary.

Along with the photos, police reported the following description of the suspect:

Dark-colored jacket, possibly a Swiss Tech brand. The jacket will have a white cross logo on the left sleeve that is approximately a 1in x 1in logo

Blue-colored hooded sweatshirt

Black backpack

Light-colored (Tan or Grey) ankle-height boots with black lacing and a black patch across the heel of the boot

Light-colored work gloves and a military camouflage patterned face mask

Police are asking anyone who knows someone who matches this description to contact Lee County Crime Stoppers at 319-376-1090 or the Fort Madison Police Department at 319-372-1310.

Police are also looking to speak to two individuals who have frequented Horan’s numerous times throughout the weekend.

Tips can be submitted to Lee County Crimestoppers or directly to the Police Department. Tips may be eligible for a reward, and can also be submitted anonymously.

On Monday police reported that at 6 a.m. they responded to Horan’s Cabaret Irish Pub, located at 1337 Avenue G, for a report of a burglary.

The owner told police that she unlocked the store and encountered a man in a ski mask inside. Police said the man immediately fled with a substantial amount of money from the ATM.

After investigation, police determined the burglar entered through a secluded back door and was inside the store for a significant amount of time.

Police said he cut open the ATM with an angle grinder.

Police reported the owner could only describe the clothing of the suspect: a puffy black ski jacket, silky black ski pants, and a black ski mask.

Police noted the similarities with a burglary that took place at the Cottage Café, located at 5833 Avenue O, on Nov. 7, which also involved money stolen from an ATM.

This also comes after two armed robberies. On Oct. 7 at the Dollar General at 429 Ave. H and on Nov. 7 at the Hardees at 1431 Ave. H.

