Quincy Welcomes New Planet Fitness to Boost Economic Activity
By Layla Martinez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The long-awaited Planet Fitness in Quincy is officially open for business, housed in the former County Market building, and city leaders are optimistic about the positive impact it will bring to the community.

The Director of Planning and Development in Quincy emphasized the challenges of filling the big-box retail sector in today’s economy, making the arrival of Planet Fitness a significant milestone for the city. The gym, which has been in the works for over six months, has already become a local employer, currently staffing 14 employees and actively seeking more applicants.

“We’re always accepting applicants, especially as we get into the busier season. We will definitely want to get more staff,” said Vice President Josh Dennis.

Vice President Josh Dennis expressed the company’s excitement about establishing a presence in Quincy. The new location boasts a range of services, including access to any of Planet Fitness’s 2,500 worldwide locations with the Black Card membership. Additionally, members can bring a guest, enjoy tanning, hydro massages, massage chairs, a CYO lounge, a wellness pod, fitness trainers, and the Planet Fitness mobile app and more.

Dennis emphasized that Quincy’s central location and high traffic area made it the perfect spot for Planet Fitness. “We fell in love with it, and we knew we needed to be here. We really wanted to provide a high-end fitness facility to service the community,” he stated.

Chuck Bevelheimer, Quincy’s Planning and Development Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the new business developments in the town. “It adds more economic activity to the area of 30th and Broadway. There are new retail centers out front that certainly drives more traffic, expanding our retail trade area. It all benefits the city in the long haul,” Bevelheimer commented.

He noted that the Planet Fitness development fills a crucial gap in the big-box business landscape in Quincy. “The city has always had an eye on where retail trade needs to be expanded. In this case, we had, over the past 5 years, a number of large box retailers that were empty,” Bevelheimer explained.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by small businesses in Quincy, Bevelheimer highlighted the importance of staying creative and innovative to attract new customers to the community.

Planet Fitness is open Monday from 5 am until Friday at 9 pm, and 7 am to 7 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. As a special promotion until November 30th, the start-up fee for Planet Fitness will be just one dollar, encouraging residents to take advantage of the new fitness facility in their community.

