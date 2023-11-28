Rain potential ramps up

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We had a bone chiller Tuesday morning
We had a bone chiller Tuesday morning(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Wednesday morning temperatures will not nearly be as cold as they were on Tuesday morning. We dropped down to 11 for a morning low temperature officially at Quincy Regional Airport. Single digits were recorded in both Fort Madison and Macomb with temperatures down to 7 degrees. When you wake up Wednesday morning the temperatures will be the mid 20s which is just about where you would expect them to be for this time of year. Temperatures are slightly warmer Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures topping out near 50 both days.

Rain will envelop the region Thursday night
Rain will envelop the region Thursday night(Brian inman)

Our main forecast focus is the potential for rain that develops Thursday afternoon and rolls through Thursday night and then exits the area Friday around noon. There is a limited potential for a rain snow mix in the very northern tier of the Tri-States overnight Thursday night. That wintry potential exists in northern portions of Lee County and maybe northern Hancock and northern McDonough counties. After the rain exits, we are set up for temperatures this weekend with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

