‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

180 West Second Street in Dallas City
Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois
Burglary
Fort Madison police investigate another burglary
Aaron Gallaher
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150,000 worth of damages
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage
Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield, Illinois.
ISP release Clear and Present Danger report

Latest News

Members of the Carter family depart after a repose service for former first lady Rosalynn...
Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Truce in Gaza is extended as Israel faces pressure to spare civilians when it resumes offensive
WGEM News at Ten
Quincy Welcomes New Planet Fitness to Boost Economic Activity
A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera