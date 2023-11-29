BBB warns of package scam

Package delivery scams on the rise
Package delivery scams on the rise
By Clare Edlund
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - While many have been taking advantage holiday discounts scammers have been taking advantage of shoppers.

Better Business Bureau officials say at this time of the year there are billions of dollars floating around as consumers make online transactions. Trailing closely behind are phishing attempts of scammers posed as UPS, Fed-Ex, and USPS.

Don O’Brien with Quincy’s Better Business Bureau said often times the scam will come in the form of a text or an email about a package that’s pending or something wrong with a delivery. The message will often include a link or phone number asking to fill out incomplete information. And sometimes the consumer is given a small window of time to take action.

“A lot of these text messages sent out look official,” O’Brien said. “They look real because we’re at the time of year when we’re waiting on packages from loved ones and seeing these messages may sound the alarm, ‘Oh my gosh I’m not going to get that until Christmas so that I can give it to that person.’ They want you to act in the heat of the moment.”

O’Brien said if you receive a message like this don’t click on any links or call any phone numbers.

He said if you have been affected by one of these you can report it to the BBB scam tracker.

O’Brien said if you’re unsure of the message’s legitimacy check to see who the sender is and if the email address or phone number is random.

If you’re still in doubt he advises you to call the official postal carrier’s phone number directly.

