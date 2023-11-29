Great Scott! Community Market permanently closes

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A Tri-State grocery store that opened in 2018 in an effort to battle a food desert the city was faced with now has closed its doors for good.

Great Scott! Community Market was created and owned by a board of community members so that people in and around the surrounding area had a grocery store. The co-op partnered with local farmers who provided fresh produce, meat, dairy, and more.

The board of directors released a statement on their Facebook page:

“With the opening of the Dollar General Market in Winchester, there are now two grocery stores in town, which realistically is one more than a town its size can be expected to support. In other words, Great Scott! Community Market served its purpose and like all good things eventually do, its time has come to an end.”

GSCM officially closed on Wednesday Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.