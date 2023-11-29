Hancock County Board approves hiring of new ESDA coordinator

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - In a special meeting on Wednesday morning, the Hancock County Board approved who will be its new Emergency Services and Disaster Agency coordinator.

Hancock County resident Jeff Totten will replace Jack Curfman, who manned the helm for nearly 30 years.

Health and Miscellaneous Committee Chairman Andrew Asbury said they interviewed three candidates for the position when they opened applications in October.

”Of the three candidates, we knew of at least one that was interested even before it was officially open, so I don’t think there was a concern on having the right candidate to fill,” Asbury said.

Asbury described Totten as someone who is full of energy, along with having a long list of credentials that made him the right man for the job.

Totten has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience along with a number of certifications in policing, fire training and search and rescue.

Asbury said Totten received an associates degree in forestry from Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg as well as a seasonal ranger certificate in law enforcement from Southwestern Technical College in Silva, North Carolina.

“After we called to make him an offer, we gave him Jack’s contact information and they’ve met and they’ve worked together on where things are and where the office is and some of the things that will need to be taken care of first,” Asbury said.

Totten begins his role on Dec. 1.

