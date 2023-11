Hospital report: November 29, 2023

Deaths:

Aurea L. Arroyo Ayala, age 66, of Hannibal, died on Nov. 26 in her home.

Russell F. Sparrow, age 65, of Quincy, died on Nov. 27 in Blessing Hospital.

Clayton W. Frost, age 82, of Quincy, died on Nov. 27 in his home.

Kenneth “Kenny” P. Martinez, age 78, of Keokuk, died on Nov. 27 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

Births:

There are no birth reports to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.