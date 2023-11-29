How much rain will we see?

It will be a rainy night in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have rain on the way for the Tri-State area. The timing: looks like it will start late Wednesday afternoon and continue throughout much of the day on Friday. We should have around a half inch of rainfall for much of the region. It is possible there could be some pockets up to 1 inch, especially on the southern tier of the Tri-States.

The heavier totals will be in the southeast (Brian Inman)

There is the potential also for a brief round of wintry precipitation on Friday night, especially for the northwestern portions of the area including Scotland County, Clark County, and Lee County. After that system slides through the area and its wake we will be left with temperatures that are running close to what is normal for this time of year with daytime high temperatures in the mid-40s.

