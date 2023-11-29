As Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund reaches major milestone, state comptroller says it needs to keep growing

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois has more than $2 billion set aside in its Rainy Day Fund. It’s a lot of money but State Comptroller Susana Mendoza believes it’s not enough.

“Having a healthy rainy day fund is so vital to ensure that the important state programs and services that we care about keep running in times of fiscal crisis,” said Mendoza, a Democrat.

She’s thrilled the Rainy Day Fund has reached $2 billion. It’s a major improvement from only a few years ago. In 2017, the state had about $48,000 in reserves, which she estimates couldn’t cover 30 seconds of government operations.

The fund can currently cover about 15 days.

“So when you hear $2 billion, it sounds like a lot of money but clearly, putting it into context, it’s not,” Mendoza said.

It’s a lot better than 30 seconds but is still well below the national average of 50 days.

Mendoza said while it would be great to have 50 days in reserve, that’s not her goal. She wants the state to have the equivalent of 10 percent of the annual state budget in reserve. For a $50 billion annual budget, that’s $5 billion. It’s the number credit-rating agency Fitch Ratings recommends.

“Two-billion dollars is still, in the scheme of things, is still woefully under funded compared to where we need to be,” she said. “So that’s why it’s important to put this into context and let people understand that $2 billion is a great start, but we still have a long way to go.”

Mendoza said to get to $5 billion, she wants state lawmakers to pass legislation mandating saving when times are good. In any where in which the state’s revenues exceed expectations by at least 4 percent, the state would automatically take one percent of the budget, or about $500 million, and put half of it into the Rainy Day Fund. The other half would go into the state’s Pension Stabilization Fund.

“Rating agencies would absolutely love to see this type of fiscal discipline codified into law and it would put us on a much better path moving forward,” she said.

Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings gave Illinois its ninth credit rating upgrade in the past two years. Mendoza believes passing this kind of legislation would help improve the state’s credit rating. That would make it easier and cheaper when the state borrows money for things like major infrastructure projects.

Mendoza backed a similar bill earlier this year. It passed through the House State Government Administration Committee. It did not receive a floor vote in the House or Senate.

