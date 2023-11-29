Immersive Christmas Carol begins at the Quincy Museum

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Museum is hosting an immersive telling of a beloved Christmas tale.

The Christmas classic “A Christmas Carol” is being performed to a small audience at the museum.

Twenty audience members will be guided through an unforgettable performance through the old halls and rooms of the museum.

The play will run Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.

“Immersive theater is the closest art form to real life, you’re in real rooms where real people lived, surrounded by actors that are living out the story around you. This mansion being built in 1891 was a perfect fit for this story.” said Play Director Elizabeth Mannahardt.

The show itself is a special adaptation for the museum itself, tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

