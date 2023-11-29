JWCC simulator offers training for police, students

Students and Police will soon use simulator at John Wood
Students and Police will soon use simulator at John Wood(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s important for police officers to have the proper training to protect the community.

John Wood Community College now has a simulator for both police officers and students.

Kenneth Yelliott, a field monitor for the simulator, said they received the simulator in October and have worked to prepare the lesson plans. The simulator is offered on their Pittsfield campus, and law enforcement agencies from 11 counties in West Central Illinois are able to use it. He said the location of the simulator allows for easy police access to it, as before they might have to go to Springfield or somewhere else for simulated training. With the SAFE-T Act, he said this ensures departments can stay on top of any required training in a cost effective manner.

Yelliot said the simulator has over a thousand scenarios, each with varying outcomes. They factor in officers’ commands, tone, even what equipment they use to handle the situation.

“For instance you could have the individual in this scenario comply with the officers verbal commands or you can have it escalate to a knife or a gun situation and see how the officer would respond,” Yelliott said.

Rachel Hansen, the Dean of Arts and Sciences, said this gives students the opportunity to determine if they want to pursue career in law enforcement. She said the experiences they go through can also help them in other fields

“Those skills of negotiation and assessing a scene and communicating with whoever you find at the scene, those skills translate to many different careers that we can train you for at John Wood, not just law enforcement or criminal justice,” Hansen said.

Yelliot said after the scenario, there would be a review of actions taken. Instructors would consider if actions taken were in compliance with laws, policies, or procedures.

Police can start using the simulator in December, whereas students will use it in January when the new semester starts.

