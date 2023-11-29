Keokuk Family Displaced after House Fire

QUINCY (WGEM) -A Keokuk family is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating house fire that engulfed their home on North 8th Street Monday evening. Despite the blaze, Assistant Fire Chief Pat McNally reported that all residents, including three children aged 2 months, 3, and 5 years old, managed to escape unharmed.

The Keokuk Fire Department responded promptly to the emergency, and although the flames consumed their residence, efforts were made to salvage a few belongings. The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been contacted to provide assistance to the family during this challenging time.

Assistant Fire Chief McNally emphasized the importance of fire safety, particularly during the winter season when inside space heaters and extension cords are frequently used. McNally stated that while the number of house fires this year is not unusual, it underscores the critical need for families to have a fire safety plan in place and to regularly check smoke detectors.

“The consequences of not following fire safety protocols are evident. Just last night, we had a structure fire caused by the accidental misuse of heating equipment. We had to sit down with the family and hear about their immediate needs and struggles to find a new place to go. It’s a heart-wrenching experience, even for those of us in the fire department who deal with these situations day in and day out,” expressed Assistant Fire Chief McNally.

The fire department urges residents to ensure proper and safe heating practices during the winter season. Taking preventative measures can help avoid catastrophic incidents like the one experienced by the Keokuk family.

For those willing to extend a helping hand, donations can be made at the Salvation Army in Keokuk, located at 31 S 30th St, Keokuk, IA 52632. The mother has specifically requested clothing for her children. The community’s generosity is crucial in supporting the family as they work to rebuild their lives after losing everything in the fire.

