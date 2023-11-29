Local Toys for Tots accepting donations

Toys for tots in west central Illinois.
Toys for tots in west central Illinois.(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The West Central Illinois Toys for Tots is accepting donations for those in need to have a better Christmas.

The organization is looking for support of gifts off all ages.

From toys for younger kids, to electronics for teenagers, all gifts are welcome.

Donations of clothing, toys, and more all stay local to the Tri-States.

Donation boxes are out in stores throughout the six counties in Illinois.

Target, Walmart, State Farm, and many other businesses are accepting donations for the cause.

The donations themselves are not just for kids either, as an increase in submissions for those in need show that teenagers are also in need for gifts.

“So in total we are looking, so far close to a thousand extra kids. We still have another week of registration to go. Right now, all the way from newborns to about five or six years old, and then nine to seventeen are our biggest age gaps.” said Jessica Homke, Toys for Tots Coordinator of West Central Illinois.

Its still not to late to donate. If you wish, make sure to stop by Walmart, Targets and other local businesses to contribute for those in need.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle
Fatal single vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois
Fort Madison police investigate another burglary

Keokuk Family Displaced after House Fire
Quincy University hosts holiday jazz performance
Immersive Christmas Carol begins at the Quincy Museum
Great Scott! Community Market permanently closes