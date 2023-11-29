Madison Cramsey Signs NLI with Culver-Stockton

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -In the Gem city this afternoon, Madison Cramsey signed her national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Culver-Stockton College.

The four-year member of the QHS Volleyball team has been there since Kaitlin Brown took over head coaching responsibilities for the Blue Devils.

Cramsey plans to study psychology and hopes to become a therapist upon graduation, with hopes of helping people with mental health.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

