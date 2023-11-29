New de-escalation training at WIU aims to tackle psychological aspect of policing

MACOMB (WGEM) - A new internet-based initiative at Western Illinois University is targeting the development of communication and de-escalation between police officers and trainees.

The university’s psychology department received a $746,000 grant to provide online and virtual reality training to agencies across the Midwest.

Called DeTAL, which stands for De-escalation Training through Active Learning, Psychology professor Kim McClure said it will give officers the chance to practice certain scenarios, focusing on the psychological aspect of their job.

“It really is focusing in on those interpersonal dynamics, we can think about it most easily as rapport, rapport building, how do you build rapport with a stranger, how do you approach a stranger in a way and if we think about it, officers are doing that all the time,” McClure said.

McClure said plans are also in the works to provide officers and trainees with an app on their phones that would allow them to practice and review interactions. In the case of virtual reality training, an officer would wear a VR headset and be immersed in a simulated call. For example, a domestic violence call.

McClure described DeTAL as a “one size not fitting all” program. She said the training will properly train various agencies, whether they’re based in an urban, suburban, or rural area.

”Officers are human, so what happens when they lose their cool, so that’s what we want to study, to provide officers, to provide trainees with the best tools that they can have that are behaviorally based, psychologically based that are all focusing in on de-escalation,” she said.

The training consists of both an assessed curriculum portion as well as a performance section. During the assessed curriculum, officers will explore trauma-informed strategies and person perception issues, or stereotypes, to help build their psychological skill set.

The grant is good for two years.

McClure said WIU has partnered with a number of agencies, including the Missouri Safety Center. She said they already have some officers in place for the program.

