Noticeably warmer today. Then, rain will be on the way.

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is another chilly morning but no where near as cold as yesterday morning. Morning temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s. Through the morning, a warm front will move through the Tri-States. West/southwesterly winds will allow for warmer air to push into our region. We will have plenty of sunshine, just some upper-level clouds later this afternoon. Due to how thin those clouds will be, we will still have ample sunshine through the day. With the sunshine and west/southwesterly winds, we are in store for a big temperature warm up today. Highs will be above normal, in the low to mid 50s. A great day to get those holiday decorations outside or maybe go for a walk! Tonight we will have a little increase in clouds and lows will be warmer too, in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be unseasonably warm again, with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will turn a little breezy with southwesterly winds gusting 20 - 25 mph. Skies will be partly sunny, meaning a mixture of sun and clouds. Rapid refresh models show us remaining dry through the daylight and evening hours. However, by tomorrow night that will change.

We have been watching our next system closely. At first, some models favored a more southerly track, with a few brining it a little further north. With more model data coming in, it now looks like most models favor a more northerly track. That is good news for us and the drought monitor. It now looks like everyone in the Tri-States should get in on some rain. Widespread rain, including some bouts of moderate rainfall, will arrive from the south starting tomorrow night. It will then continue into Friday morning. The system will clear out Friday morning, gradually ending our precipitation for now. As the precipitation wraps up, the far northern tier could have some snowflakes mix in. We will then see a long break in the precipitation. By Friday evening, we will have another (albeit low chance) for some light rain/snow.

Rainfall totals will be lowest on the northern tier, around a quarter to a half inch. The highest rainfall totals will be found on the southern tier, around a half inch to close to an inch.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.