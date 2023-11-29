Police department mourns sudden death of therapy dog days after cancer diagnosis

The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.
The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.(Oshkosh Police Department)
By WBAY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A police department in Wisconsin is mourning the death of one of its K-9s.

On Monday, the Oshkosh Police Department reported that a therapy dog named Magic tragically passed away after a cancer diagnosis.

According to the department, K-9 Magic became unexpectedly ill over the weekend and it was discovered that she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs.

Medical staff determined there was nothing further they could do to help her recover so the decision was made to euthanize the pup to end her pain, police shared.

The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.
The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of K-9 Magic.(Oshkosh Police Department)

Magic was a 3-year-old golden retriever who was acquired by the department in March 2022 from Journey Together, a program that trains dogs to help people with PTSD.

Authorities said Magic helped provide emotional support to both community members and police officers. She also worked with the behavioral health department.

The 3-year-old pup would respond with officers to behavioral health-related calls and highly sensitive or emotional calls for service.

Magic had 364 deployments during her 20 months of service with the department.

“Magic was such a kind and happy dog with the softest fur. If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned how soft she was, we’d have a never-ending supply of her favorite treats,” the department said in a statement.

Police also noted a recent situation when Magic attended a critical incident stress debriefing for officers. She selected a specific officer who was impacted out of a room full of first responders.

“Magic’s intuition was like no other. This was just one specific example of how Magic impacted and helped others,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

180 West Second Street in Dallas City
Man found dead during fire in Dallas City, Illinois
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150,000 worth of damages
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage
Aaron Gallaher
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle
Fatal crash
Fatal single vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois
Burglary
Fort Madison police investigate another burglary

Latest News

FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s longtime sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
The program honors small businesses for their authentic experiences and innovative products.
Gov. Pritzker honors 48 ‘Illinois Made’ unique small businesses
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages