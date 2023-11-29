Quincy University hosts holiday jazz performance

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy University music department hosted its annual Hawk Express Jazz Band Holiday Concert Tuesday.

The performance started at 5 p.m. Tuesday night and featured a jazzy twist on holiday classics.

The band performed Santa Rocks the House, This Christmas, Gettin’ Funky on the Housetop, and many more.

Vocalists Joe Niemerg and John Beisner were featured in Let It Snow.

The concert was free to the public and featured a buffet.

“We love playing jazz, we love playing together and collaborating to make awesome music and every Christmas season after Thanksgiving break, we love to come out and share our talents with the community. I think its awesome that jazz band students at QU to show the rest of the QU community their talents and their passion for music. It’s just a way for them to shine.” said Christine Damm, Dean of Fine Arts and Communication.

