Quincy YMCA to permanently close pool due to maintenance costs

Dear Valued Quincy Family YMCA Members,

We are writing to inform you of an important decision that has been made regarding the Quincy Family YMCA pool. After careful consideration, the YMCA Board of Trustees has decided to permanently close the pool on December 31, 2023.

This decision was not made lightly, and we understand that it may be disappointing to some of our members. We want to assure you that we have explored all possible options to keep the pool open, but ultimately, we determined that it was no longer feasible to continue operating the pool.

The pool requires significant repairs and updates, totaling approximately $3.5 million. Additionally, the pool has been operating at an annual loss of more than $120,000. In recent years, we have also experienced a shortage of lifeguards, which has limited our ability to keep the pool open as often as we would like.

In addition to the financial challenges, we have also seen a decline in member use of the pool over time. This trend is consistent with national data showing a decline in pool usage at YMCAs across the country.

We understand that the pool is a valued amenity for many of our members, and we are committed to finding ways to continue serving your aquatic needs. We are currently working with other organizations in Quincy who have pools to find a way to accommodate our current pool-using members. We will keep you updated on our progress and will provide more information as it becomes available.

In the meantime, we are excited to announce that we will be relocating our wellness center from the basement of the facility to where the pool was located. This move will give our wellness center users more direct and convenient access to the services they use. We will also be relocating our child care services to the lower level where the wellness center was located. This will give our After School and Day Out programs more room for the activities in which they partake, and we will be able to serve more youngsters in the additional space.

We understand that this news may be difficult for some of you to hear. Please know that we are committed to working with you to make this transition as smooth as possible. We are also grateful for your continued support of the YMCA.

Sincerely,

Rick Shover Chief Executive Officer Quincy Family YMCA

Todd Moore President of the Board of Directors Quincy Family YMCA



