Quincy YMCA to permanently close pool due to maintenance costs

Quincy YMCA pool.
Quincy YMCA pool.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with Quincy Family YMCA announced Wednesday, in a letter to members, that they will be closing the pool at the end of December due to the expense of maintenance.

The letter, signed by CEO Rick Shover and Board President Todd Moore, stated the pool requires repairs and updates totaling $3.5 million. They stated the pool has also been operating at an annual loss of more than $120,000.

In addition to the financial challenges, a shortage of lifeguards has made the facility’s pool hours decline.

“This was not an easy decision, but was a responsible one,” said Shover. “Considering all the challenges, the board felt it was not a conscientious use of member and donor dollars to continue to operate a pool.”

Officials said that the YMCA plans to relocate its wellness center from the basement of the facility to where the pool was and relocate its child care services to a lower level where the Wellness center was.

You can read the complete letter below:

