Sales tax incentive dependent on former Macomb Kmart having a TJX branded retailer

MACOMB (WGEM) - A sales tax incentive is in place between the city of Macomb and the California-based Carrington Company, which is the new developer of the former Kmart building on East Jackson Street.

Passed by city council, the sales tax rebate would give the developer a total of $1.5 million over the course of 20 years, pending that at least one of the tenants in the building is a TJX branded retailer.

TJX retailers include TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, Home Goods, and Sierra. According to their website, TJX has more than 4,800 stores in 9 countries around the world.

”There’s no ties, we’re not dictating to them on how they can use the sales tax that’s collected, that’s their business,” said Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDCO) Executive Director Kim Pierce. “What we want to know is that we’re going to have a national TJX brand in our community that will help us to bring more shoppers to our area and create more jobs.”

The former Kmart has sat empty for more than five years. Carrington has since purchased the former Pizza Hut, which closed in December 2021 and sits a few hundred yards in front of the former Kmart, as well as the former Marine Bank, which is further down East Jackson.

Pierce said Carrington plans to have up to five national retailers in the former Kmart. While the sales tax incentive is predicated on a TJX brand occupying a portion of the building, Pierce said she doesn’t know yet which store it could be.

”It will take some time, I mean you’ve got to get those retailers identified, you’ve got to work through the kinks of lease and then you’ve got to build it out and make everybody happy,” she said.

Kmart’s across the U.S. closed after Kmart Corp. filed for bankruptcy in 2002.

