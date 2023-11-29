Semi fire forces Highway 61 lane closure

Semi fire forces lane closure
Semi fire forces lane closure(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a semi fire early Wednesday morning just outside of New London, Missouri.

MoDOT officials said the fire took place north of Highway 19 in the southbound lane.

They said they closed one lane of traffic in response.

This is a breaking news situation. WGEM will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.

