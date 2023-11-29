Semi fire forces Highway 61 lane closure

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a semi fire early Wednesday morning just outside of New London, Missouri.

MoDOT officials said the fire took place north of Highway 19 in the southbound lane.

They said they closed one lane of traffic in response.

This is a breaking news situation. WGEM will continue to bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.