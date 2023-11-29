USPS offers porch piracy precautions ahead of Christmas

Although this year seems to be a tamer start compared to last year’s online shopping season,...
Although this year seems to be a tamer start compared to last year's online shopping season, USPS urges customers to take precautions to prevent stolen packages.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -When it comes to Christmas shopping, seeing a package marked as delivered but missing from your doorstep can be frustrating.

Over the past few years, the Quincy Post office has seen an uptick in what they call “porch pirates.”

Although this year seems to be a tamer start compared to last year’s online shopping season, USPS urges customers to take precautions to prevent stolen packages.

Officials with USPS say that along with flood lights and video doorbells, the number one preventative measure is a parcel locker. With or without a lock, it will prevent your packages from being seen on the street.

“The parcel lockers that you can now get, I know Amazon sells them, other companies sell them. It’s almost like a garbage bin or a towel bin that has a lock on it and you can choose to lock it and give the carrier the lock combination and the carrier can put packages in it,” Morning Delivery Supervisor James Jones said, “I’ve seen where some customers use just a normal at home tote.”

Jones also recommends contacting the post office immediately if you notice a package missing.

It is best to get a hold of us here at the post office within 24 hours. That give us one day to go back out and look, make sure we didn’t miss-deliver it, put it in an unusual spot or something,” Jones said, “But, typically if a package isn’t to you within 48 hours of being delivered, it’s a good sign someone has stolen it at that point.”

If you are unsure who your parcel carrier is or have further questions regarding the delivery of your packages, you can contact Quincy’s post office at 217-224-4950.

