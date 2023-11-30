2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway

FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las...
FILE - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities will provide an update later Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy YMCA pool.
Quincy YMCA to permanently close pool due to maintenance costs
Semi fire forces lane closure
US 61 reopened after semi caught fire
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
Lightle teaches in her classroom
Griggsville-Perry teacher wins Golden Apple
Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell

Latest News

A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Saudi Arabia extends cut in oil it sends to the world in bid to boost prices
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
GOP Rep. George Santos refuses to resign and warns his expulsion from Congress would set a precedent
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Man on death row who claimed self-defense in double killing is denied clemency by Oklahoma governor
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
2 more Israeli hostages have been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military says