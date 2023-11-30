Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 30, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Merle White

Vernon Ufkes

Terry Houston

Noah Wilson

Hannah Whitley

Kurt Schaffnit

Bradon Finch

Stan Sellers

Mardell Wagy

Lori Murphy

Doris Wolfmeyer

Mayson Renteria

Carla Eling

Nathan Hendricker

Jan Armstrong

Joyce Cochran

Ryan Kelly

Mary Sue Myers

ANNIVERSARIES

Tim & Angie Steinkamp

Susan and Russell Gill

Geoffrey & Kourtney Thompson

Max & Pam Bierwirth

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golden Apple Award

Lightle teaches in her classroom

Griggsville-Perry teacher wins Golden Apple

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Natalie Will
Griggsville-Perry High School teacher Cindy Lightle was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award in November.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 28, 2023

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 29, 2023

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 29, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 28, 2023

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 28, 2023

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 28, 2023

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 28, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 28, 2023

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 27, 2023

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: November 26, 2023

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: November 27, 2023

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
November 27, 2023.