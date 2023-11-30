Efforts underway to bring amphitheater to Quincy riverfront

QUINCY (WGEM) - There are new efforts to develop a part of Quincy that city leaders believe could have a lot of economic potential.

On Wednesday night, the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation had a meeting to discuss once again a project that aims to make the area more visually pleasing and attract tourism alongside another development idea that came into the picture.

The board had to decide which of the two projects to prioritize.

“We’re missing an opportunity here on the riverfront,” said QRDC treasurer Mike Mahair. “We’re missing the boat--literally.”

Earlier this month, the board discussed a more than $1 million project that would address the issue of riverboats passing Quincy.

Mahair said this is a lost economic potential.

“”There’s 15,000 people going to Hannibal to see this boat. And we’ve got busloads of people that they’re taking downtown and they’re spending money.”

The project would serve two purposes.

“Sometimes the river floods, and so the power lines would be buried which would obviously be aesthetically nice,” said QRDC president Tieraney Craig. “But we would also be raising the grounds as well at the same time preventing some of the flooding that would happen down on the riverfront.”

The board once again tabled the project in favor of a riverfront amphitheater.

“The amphitheater it would be great for the community,” Craig said. “We’d be able to allow others to use it, you know obviously the arts, they would be helping with it, fishing for freedom, I know there’s a lot of individuals that hold concerts. We’d be able to rent it out--really to let the public use and enjoy it.”

The amphitheater would replace the water pump station that sits next to the boat ramp.

“It’s about a couple of weeks away from becoming a liability,” said Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte. “And no longer an asset so we want to get it down. So tearing it down in the near future is certainly something we had planned anyway.”

Craig says the demolition also makes sense with the timeline of the state funding they now have that’s set to expire.

“The funding was given to us through Senator Jill Tracy,” Craig said. “And there are stipulations to what we can use that on so we’re going to revisit with her to make sure that the shift is alright.”

Craig said they also depend on the Quincy Arts Council to help them get funding underway for this possible amphitheater.

The board plans to meet again on January 31.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.