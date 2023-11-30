Griggsville-Perry teacher wins Golden Apple

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Griggsville-Perry High School teacher Cindy Lightle was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award for November.

For the first six years of her teaching career, Lightle split her days. She taught half the day at what was then West Pike School, and the other half at Griggsville.

Now in her thirty-fifth-year teaching, Lightle says it never gets old.

“One student asked me how can you keep teaching the same thing over and over every year, and I’m like well, every kid is different, every class is different, but I also try to find new ways to teach or to entertain myself.” Lightle explained.

School administrators call Lightle the “Swiss army knife” of educators. She teaches it all.

“Psychology and sociology, those are semester classes. I have U.S. history at the junior level and then I have Spanish I, II III IV,” Lightle said.

“I liken it to the trash can, you can pull anything out,” Lightle laughs.

Lightle is also the student council sponsor and is involved with homecoming planning.

With a reputation for being a little strict, students say Lightle pushes them out of their comfort zone.

“We had a project a couple of weeks ago where we had to be in a market. It was pretty funny,” junior Chaddum Crawford said.

“We had to speak in Spanish and she was actually my kid for the skit,” junior Mariska Sheurman further explained.

“I do it on purpose. I don’t want them to think that I’m just going to stand back and make them do everything, so if you lead by example. And, I make a fool of myself and it’s kind of fun.” Lightle said.”

Lightle provides students with a push out of their comfort zones and into success.

“It makes me work harder. I realize maybe I need to push myself a little bit more to do better in her classes just because they are going to be a little more difficult,” Sheurman said.

Lightle says a lot has changed over the three-plus decades she’s spent in the classroom.

“I think policies have changed, how we treat kids has changed. I think the schools are accepting more in terms of differences and struggles, especially in the last couple years, that both students and staff have undergone that’s to the benefit of everybody,” Lightle explained. “I have had to learn to kind of let go. I have a reputation of being rather strict and probably narrow, but I’ve had to grow along with those changes.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.