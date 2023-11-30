Hannibal Career and Technical Center students finish construction on new home

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hannibal Career and Technical Center students have finished the 44th house since they started the building trades project.

The house has been under construction for a few years now and students have learned a variety of building skills along the way.

It’s a lesson that gives Hannibal Career and Technical Center students plenty of hands-on experience.

“Everything start to finish on a house,” said Kevin Willing, Building Trade Instructor.

Students learn a variety of building and tool safety skills during the project.

“We learn how to frame walls, learn how to correctly use a ladder and correctly put up scaffoldings,” said David Tutor, Building Trade Student.

It takes years of work for the students to build the house.

“So it’s a progression over two years to work all the way through the house,” Willing said.

Students also receive additional safety courses to support their building journey.

“Other things we do are basic life support class so they’ll have a basic CPR class when they graduate,” Willing said.

The project gives students all the hands on experience and knowledge they need.

“Because at first I had no idea what I was doing and after the different class work and actually being able to look at it done it has helped a lot,” Tutor said.

It also helps students build confidence in their trade skills.

“A lot of them have never worked on a house before or have done this type of thing before so it gives them a lot of confidence,” Willing said.

The skills students learn from the program set them up for success in the future.

“It’ll help you in the long run whether you’re trying to get hired or build your own house,” Tutor said.

And the building experience makes students a more qualified candidate for a job after high school.

The house is at 651 Jonathan Dr. in Hannibal. Now that its completed, it’s on the market and will be sold via sealed bids.

The bid deadline is Dec. 13. Anyone with questions about submitting a bid or interested in viewing the home should call the Hannibal Career and Technical Center.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.