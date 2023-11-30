Harvest Outreach Ministries Opens New Facility in Hannibal, Fulfilling Year-Long Vision

QUINCY (WGEM) -In a heartening development for the Hannibal community, Harvest Outreach Ministries has officially opened the doors to its brand-new facility, marking the culmination of a year-long journey that began with the purchase of a new building in December of last year. The facility, dedicated to their renowned Loaves and Fishes program, opened to the public on Thanksgiving Day.

The primary mission of the Loaves and Fishes program is to provide free hot meals to individuals facing food insecurity in the Hannibal community. Previously, the organization operated in a to-go fashion due to the lack of a suitable space for patrons to sit down and enjoy their meals. Now, with the opening of the new facility, individuals can dine in, leaving them with a sense of community and fellowship.

Harold Mark Dickerson, a dedicated volunteer at Harvest Outreach Ministries, expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility, saying, “It’s beginning to look like it should be the ministry to the people in the community that don’t always have a hot meal, that don’t always have the opportunity to have a good time and fellowship. This is going to meet a lot of needs, and I’m glad to see it done. We’re willing to support that.”

The Director of Food Programs in Hannibal, Billie Vavra, highlighted the significance of the new facility. Vavra stated, “We will shortly not be doing any to-go at all. We want dine-in only. It keeps the costs down for a not-for-profit. This is something that we have worked a year hard for, reconstructing this building and bringing it from what it used to be to being a commercial kitchen and a full dine-in building. We’re also working to get some of the local services in town to help prevent homelessness and to assist with Medicaid and to see if there are other needs that are needed.

She emphasized the reason why they want to expand the services they offer is because of the immediate needs she’s seeing around the community for items such as coats, gloves, hats, health coverage and more.

Harvest Outreach Ministries is currently accepting food donations and those can be dropped off at the facility that is located on 413 Broadway.

It’s not just a food program here; it’s a community program, and that’s what we’re wanting to have happen – getting everyone involved with helping anyone who needs help down here.”

The facility will serve meals from Monday through Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In a generous contribution, Loaves and Fishes recently received a donation of 300 pounds of venison from Share the Harvest.

As Harvest Outreach Ministries opens this new chapter, the Hannibal community looks forward to the positive impact it will undoubtedly bring to the lives of those in need.

