Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry launches a fundraiser for a new roof

QUINCY (WGEM) - Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy is holding a fundraising campaign for a new roof this holiday season.

They’re asking the community to help them raise a total of $110,000 for a new roof by the end of the year.

They’ve already received $40,000 for the campaign so far this year.

Organizers said the current roof is leaking and they’ve been using buckets to catch the water from the leaks.

According to organizers, they moved into the building 7 years ago and it still has the building’s original roof on it.

“We moved into the building in 2016 at that point in time we knew that eventually we’d have to do a new roof. We weren’t expecting that it would happen so soon. The building is probably 80 years old and its got its original roof on it right now,” said Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry Director Sarah Stephens.

Organizers said that with the recent snowfall they couldn’t wait any longer to get a new roof since it already had flooding concerns.

They’ve already started the construction for the new roof and hope the community will provide donations to support them through the process.

Those interested in donating can visit Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy or donate online on their website.

