Hospital report: November 30, 2023

Deaths:

Kollyns Ann Reed, age 4, of New London, MO died on Nov. 27 at Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

William M. Rickards, age 89, of Canton, MO, died on Nov. 28 in his home.

Births:

Bryce and Madison Haddix of Macomb welcomed a girl.

Spencer and Abiigail, Roderick of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Lucas Schieferdecker and LaKaylee Austin of LaGrange, MO, welcomed a boy.

Elijah and Sarah Mitchell of Edina, MO, welcomed a girl.

Thomas and Barbara Hunter of Kinderhook, IL, welcomed a girl.

Scott Maxwell and Shelby Scott of Hannibal welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.