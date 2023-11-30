Local veterinarian offers tips to prevent a ‘mysterious’ canine respiratory illness

QUINCY (WGEM) - An unknown respiratory illness among dogs is spreading throughout the country. Most recently, cases have been reported in and around Illinois. Veterinarians and researchers are trying to figure out what’s causing it.

Some of the symptoms in dogs include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, tearing and loss of appetite.

Certain cases can progress to pneumonia which gives way to dogs getting very sick in a short amount of time.

A local veterinarian at Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic, Dr. Melissa Gundel said although she has not seen a case here in Quincy yet, prevention should be top of mind.

“So I think the most important thing for pet owners to do is just to stay vigilant, maybe minimize exposure to other dogs if it’s not necessary.” Dr. Gundel said, “Make sure that their pet is up to date on all of their vaccines and then if their pet does show any signs of respiratory illness report that to their veterinarian within four days.”

Researchers are unsure if this is a new pathogen or one that has already existed.

Currently, there is no evidence that the disease is contagious to humans or other animals.

