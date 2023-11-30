Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell

QUINCY (WGEM) - The top two administer position at the Illinois Veterans Home is now vacant. Dozens gathered at Smith Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the home’s adjutant Rick Gengenbacher on his last day.

This comes after former superintendent Troy Culbertson put his resignation in back in September.

Gengenbacher said he’s been with the home for more than 35 years starting out as a student intern back in 1987. He was also the home’s director of marketing coordinating public community events such as memorials and veterans celebrations. Genghenbacher served in the Army National Guard for eight years.

“It’s been one of the greatest blessings of my life,” Gengenbacher said. “It’s been an honor to be able to work here at the Illinois Veterans Home. What we work for what we do what matters is a great part of our community. We should never take this place for granted.”

Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Terry Prince said it will be hard to lose a dedicated employee.

“One of the things that we love about Rick from the moment I met him was that he’s been teaching people how to do these jobs,” Prince said. “He’s been developing young people into skilled employees were able to step in.”

Prince said right now another employee will interim Gengenbacher’s position as they search for their next adjutant.

Prince said they will announce within the next week who the new superintendent will be.

