Missouri prosecutor accuses 3 men of holding student from India captive and beating him

A Missouri prosecutor says three men held a student from India captive over the course of several months and forced him to work and perform menial tasks, then viciously beat him when he didn’t complete the chores to their satisfaction
A Missouri prosecutor says three men held a student from India captive over the course of...
A Missouri prosecutor says three men held a student from India captive over the course of several months and forced him to work and perform menial tasks, then viciously beat him when he didn’t complete the chores to their satisfaction, a Missouri prosecutor said Thursday.(Daniel Gomez)
By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Three men held a student from India captive over the course of several months and forced him to work and perform menial tasks, then viciously beat him when he didn’t complete the chores to their satisfaction, a Missouri prosecutor said Thursday.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph McCulloch announced charges against Venkutesh Sattaru, 35; Nikhil Penmatsa, 27; and Sravan Penumetcha, 23. All three face counts related to human trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes. They are jailed without bond and don't have attorneys listed yet.

The 20-year-old victim is hospitalized with a broken nose, broken ribs and bones in his hands and feet, and severe injuries from being punched, stomped on and beaten with pipes and a wire that left him scarred “from the top of his head literally to the bottom of his feet,” McCulloch said.

Authorities said the victim is the cousin of Sattaru, who owns an information technology company. The student came to the U.S. about a year ago to attend college but instead was forced to work at the company and perform other tasks demanded by the suspects, McCulloch said.

He was kept at various times in the basements of three homes without adequate food and water, and with no bathroom, authorities said.

The victim was discovered by police after a neighbor of one of the homes in the small rural town of Defiance, Missouri, asked police to perform a wellness check. As officers were at the home this week, the victim “ran out of the house yelling, screaming for help,” McCulloch said.

Charging documents say that the victim told police he feared he would be killed if he told anyone about the abuse because Sattaru is wealthy with deep connections in India, and the other men also are wealthy.

Most Read

Quincy YMCA pool.
Quincy YMCA to permanently close pool due to maintenance costs
Semi fire forces lane closure
US 61 reopened after semi caught fire
Longtime Illinois Veterans home and veteran Rick Genghenbacher says farewell.
Longtime Illinois Veterans Home employee Rick Gengenbacher says farewell
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
Lightle teaches in her classroom
Griggsville-Perry teacher wins Golden Apple

Latest News

FILE - The Missouri Capitol is seen, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo. A trial for a...
Missouri’s voter ID law is back in court. Here’s a look at what it does
Authorities in central Iowa say an Illinois hunter has died after being shot in the face by...
Illinois man dies after being fatally shot in face by fellow hunter, authorities say
FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during...
St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race
FILE - Police outside of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7, 2022. One of the 10...
Teenager charged in deadly 2022 school shooting in Iowa seeks to withdraw guilty plea