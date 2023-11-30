Panthers welcomed back after historic season

CAMP POINT, ILLINOIS (WGEM) -The Central Panthers won their first State Championship in school history last Friday. They defeated Lena-Winslow in a rematch of last years State Title contest, and were able to shut them out for the first time since 2007.

The community gathered at the high school gym Wednesday night to honor the Panthers historic season, and for some of the players, they still can’t believe they were a part of history.

“I mean it’s just starting to sink in now. Seeing everyone here with the cheers and celebrating us. Nothing’s going to compare to this, and it was a great year seeing everyone come together”, said Senior Quarterback, Nick Moore.

