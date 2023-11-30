QHS Girls Basketball off to hot start

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy High Girls Basketball team is off to a hot start this season. The team returns many key contributors from a season ago and is a big reason behind their success early on in the season.

“It’s helping a ton. we can just move quicker with the girls coming back, and they’re doing a good job explaining to the young girls what needs to be done, and they’re picking it up quickly”, said head coach Brad Dance.

The thing that stands out about this group is their cohesiveness.

“We have been playing together since fifth grade and we know each other very well, and our communication is great on the court”, said Senior Forward, Taylor Fohey.

