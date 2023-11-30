QU volleyball part of loaded field at Midwest Regional

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s no coincidence the NCAA Div. II Midwest Regional volleyball tournament looks a lot like a Great Lakes Valley Conference private party.

Five of the eight teams gathered at top-seeded Missouri-St. Louis starting Thursday night are members of the GLVC.

“Sending five teams to the national tournament shows just how tough our conference is,” said QU Coach Mark Jones, whose fourth-seeded Hawks (24-5) open play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against fifth-seeded Grand Valley State (26-4) of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

“We have four teams receiving national recognition so it’s been a tough league.”

Indeed it is.

In other first-round matchups:

No. 1 Missouri-St. Louis (30-1) meets No. 8 Missouri S&T (18-10) in a clash of GLVC teams.

No. 2 Ferris State (25-7), the GLIAC champ, plays No. 7 Hillsdale (27-6), champion of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

No. 3 Lewis (26-6) faces No. 6 Rockhurst (21-7) in another all GLVC showdown.

Four GLVC teams are nationally ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll with UMSL at No. 4, Lewis at No. 11, Quincy at No. 23 and Rockhurst not ranked but receiving votes. Ferris State is ranked No. 21 and Grand Valley No. 24, one notch below QU.

The semifinals will be Friday and the championship Saturday. Eight regional winners advance to the national tournament Dec. 7-9 in Moon Township, Pa.

The Hawks, who have qualified for the national tournament for the second straight year, stumbled down the stretch losing four of five matches to finish 10-3 for third place after reeling off 20 straight victories.

But Jones said the losses to UMSL, Rockhurst, Lewis and to sixth-seeded Maryville have given the team a chance to refocus.

“We’ve had two weeks to understand what made us successful and to work on the consistency we need,” said Jones, who is in his fifth season at QU.

“We have a lot of younger players learning what it takes to play at this level.”

Grand Valley State is not unfamiliar to QU. The Hawks have been engaged in film study in preparation for tonight’s match.

“We watched film on Grand Valley so we will be prepared,” Jones said. “We also got to see them at the Midwest Crossover earlier this year.”

Jones has used mostly a seven-player rotation this year. The Hawks success has seen several of those players receive recognition.

On Wednesday, QU learned the D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) and AVCA announced junior outside hitter Emma Wijnbergen and sophomore middle blocker Alice Pavan were named to the All-Midwest First Team.

Wijnbergen and Pavan are no strangers to accolades, both receiving All-GLVC First Team nods for the 2022 and 2023 seasons as well as GLVC Freshman of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022 for Wijnbergen then Pavan, respectively.

The recognition marks Wijnbergen’s first All-Region selections for D2CCA and AVCA as well as Pavan’s first AVCA nod and second consecutive D2CCA First Team selection.

Wijnbergen led the GLVC in total points (552), points per set (5.11) and total kills (481) and was second in kills per set (4.45). In addition, she was honored as GLVC Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 16) and AVCA/GameChanger Div. II National Player of the Week (Oct. 17), the first Hawk in program history to be recognized with that honor. Wijnbergen surpassed 1,000 career kills during a match against McKendree, doing so in just 293 career sets played.

Pavan played a huge role in the Hawks success this season out of the middle, finishing second in the league and seventh in the nation in hitting percentage (.416) and second in the GLVC in total blocks (120) along with a top five finish in blocks per set (1.09) and league leading 36 block solos.

Grad transfer Brianna Merkel was named to the All-GLVC First Team after compiling 1,211 assists and an 11.32 assist/set ratio, both good for second in the conference. Merkel’s 36 service aces put her at second on the team, adding 36 blocks on the year, helping shore up the defensive effort.

Rounding out the Hawks main seven players are outside hitter Susanna Beretti, who leads the team in digs with 409; Luna Van Baars, a graduate outside hitter; and two freshmen, middle blocker Erin Matzke and libero Amber Glenn.

“It was nice to have some time off and recharge our focus,” Jones said. “I’m proud of our players and what we have accomplished. I think our body of work speaks for itself.

“Right now, we are just excited to be back in the NCAA Tournament.”

