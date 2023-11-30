Rainfall forecast has changed

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The latest data indicates 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch of rain seem likely.
QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain developing over the region and will persist through Friday morning. We will get a brief break and then there is another round of rain on Friday night. All in all, we should end up with a half inch possibly as much as 1 inch of rain in some locations. Saturday looks like a mostly cloudy sky, but we do bring in another round of showers on Saturday night. The timing of the showers is something that we will be paying close attention to. The Hannibal-lighted Christmas Parade is on Saturday night at 6. And we don’t want to get wet. Or we will just bring our rain gear. Temperatures will remain somewhat seasonable with high temperatures in the mid-40s through the middle of next week.

Near normal temps for the next 6 days
Near normal temps for the next 6 days(Brian Inman)

After that, we see a bit of a warming trend next Thursday, and into next weekend with daytime high temperatures that could top out near 60. Making an unseasonably warm start to the month of December.

