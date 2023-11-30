Ribbon cutting held for new Blessing Cancer Center in Hannibal

Blessing regional cancer center opens with ceremony
Blessing regional cancer center opens with ceremony(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A ceremony celebrating a brand new facility was held Wednesday at the Blessing Cancer Center in Hannibal.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was at 4 p.m. with a full tour of the facilities at 6 p.m.

The location itself opened in mid-September and has already been open to patients.

The center provides a new convenient location in the same building complex as other Blessing Health providers in Hannibal.

“Its nice, clean, bigger, and because of that, our Cancer Center is growing. The other place was actually running out of space. One thing that I really like, in the comprehensive nature of the patient is they have easy access. No steps, no elevator, they can come in very easy,” said Dr. M Ishaqe Memon, cancer specialist.

The staff has already conducted approximately 420 established visits, 600 lab draws, 160 chemotherapy treatments and 700 other infusions and injections.

Patient privacy and comfort are the main areas of focus for patients of the center.

Other new additions include:

  • Dedicated lab draw area for patients
  • Registration and scheduling specialists for all types of treatments
  • New infusion center for chemotherapy and other special infusions
  • A healing garden for patients wishing to receive treatment outdoors
  • Appearance center with wigs, scarves and other garments for patients
  • Dr. Memon notes that a special thanks is needed for his colleague Dr. Arif Bari

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Fatal single vehicle crash north of Nebo, Illinois
Keokuk house fire causes extensive damage
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150,000 worth of damages
Fire at Macomb National Guard Armory causes $150K worth of damage
Semi fire forces lane closure
US 61 reopened after semi caught fire
Aaron Gallaher
Quincy man sentenced to 364 days, 3 years probation for shooting at occupied vehicle

Latest News

An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds
Hancock County Board approves hiring of new ESDA coordinator
Students finish house in Hannibal
The university received a $746K grant to provide online and virtual reality training
New de-escalation training at WIU aims to tackle psychological aspect of policing