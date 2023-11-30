Ribbon cutting held for new Blessing Cancer Center in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A ceremony celebrating a brand new facility was held Wednesday at the Blessing Cancer Center in Hannibal.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was at 4 p.m. with a full tour of the facilities at 6 p.m.

The location itself opened in mid-September and has already been open to patients.

The center provides a new convenient location in the same building complex as other Blessing Health providers in Hannibal.

“Its nice, clean, bigger, and because of that, our Cancer Center is growing. The other place was actually running out of space. One thing that I really like, in the comprehensive nature of the patient is they have easy access. No steps, no elevator, they can come in very easy,” said Dr. M Ishaqe Memon, cancer specialist.

The staff has already conducted approximately 420 established visits, 600 lab draws, 160 chemotherapy treatments and 700 other infusions and injections.

Patient privacy and comfort are the main areas of focus for patients of the center.

Other new additions include:

Dedicated lab draw area for patients

Registration and scheduling specialists for all types of treatments

New infusion center for chemotherapy and other special infusions

A healing garden for patients wishing to receive treatment outdoors

Appearance center with wigs, scarves and other garments for patients

Dr. Memon notes that a special thanks is needed for his colleague Dr. Arif Bari

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.