Unseasonably warm and breezy. Widespread rain arrives tonight.

We will have gradually increasing clouds today.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Thanks to continued southwesterly winds overnight, morning temperatures are starting off warmer in the 30s and 40s. We are starting off with scattered clouds but we will have gradually increasing clouds through the day. South/southwesterly winds will get breezy today, with gusts of 20 - 30 mph being possible. With the warmer start to the day and those breezy winds, highs will be unseasonably warm again. Similar to yesterday, highs will range from the low to mid 50s. By this afternoon, some scattered showers will get close to the I-70 corridor, near St. Louis. A few of these showers could creep into the far southern tier of the Tri-States. If that happens, they would not last long and would be very light. The widespread beneficial rain will approach the Tri-States from the south tonight. It will then move northward through the area and continue through the night and into tomorrow morning. At times the rain will be light, but there will be some moderate rain too. We had been looking at the chance for a few snowflakes to mix in with the rain early tomorrow morning for the far northern tier. However, as this system continues to take more of a northern track, that snow chance gets pushed to our north. So the chance for the far northern tier to see some snow mixing in is very low. Gradually through tomorrow morning, the rain will clear off to our east. Widespread rainfall totals of a half inch to three quarters of an inch are likely for everyone. Although, some areas on the southern tier will get around 1 inch. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as warm, but closer to normal. Highs will likely occur in the morning in the mid 40s and the fall slightly into the low 40s for the rest of the daylight hours. A weak wave of energy will pass through our area tomorrow evening. This looks to bring some snow just to the north of us. However, it could spark off just a few light rain/snow showers.

