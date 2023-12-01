2023 Winchester Hometown Christmas this Saturday

2023 Winchester Hometown Christmas
2023 Winchester Hometown Christmas(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - There are plenty of holiday festivities ahead in Scott County on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the annual Winchester Hometown Christmas.

Each year The Winchester Civic Group, students from Winchester High School and other community members organize the event.

Organizers say you can expect the usual traditions this year starting with a pancake breakfast and cookie walk and ending the day with WHS Key Club’s lighted parade.

Throughout the day you can check out the many displays such as the memory trees along the square and an art gallery at the Winchester Public Library.

“We also have vendors coming in,” said Hometown Christmas committee member Stevie VanDeVelde. “And they will be located in various areas around the square and the business district within Winchester. The Civic Group has designed a magnet and an ornament with our theme of ‘Be Local’”.

Here’s a full itinerary of the day ahead:

Winchester Hometown Christmas Saturday Dec. 2

8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at Silbert Hall

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vendors at American Legion, Marshall Chevorlet, Lashmett Meat Market, Winchester City Hall, Bethany Doolin’s Law Office, Russet Cup, and Winchester Bowl.

Elf and photo opportunities at the Old School Museum

Train display at Winchester Depot

WHS art showcased at Winchester Public Library

WHS Marching Band performs music and sells hot cocoa on the square

WHS FFA selling handmade wreaths

Specials at select local businesses

Odd Fellow Christmas Cash Raffle ticket sales at Alice’s Attic

Outreach Community Center Toy Drive with Drawing for Donors

9 a.m. - Noon

Cookie Walk at First Christian Church

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Santa comes to town and then at the Santa House (on the square)

7 p.m.

Lighted Parade by the WHS Key Club

Memory Tree Presentation, parade and raffle winners announced at Douglas Park

